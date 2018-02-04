Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporters

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) warned against political violence, while urging victims to report to law enforcement agencies to allow the law to take its course. In a statement yesterday, newly appointed ZEC chairwoman Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the agency was concerned at cases of politically motivated violence as recently reported in some sections of the media.

“The commission condemns and abhors in the strongest terms such acts of violence, which might negatively affect the electoral environment as the commission prepares for harmonised elections,” said Justice Chigumba.

“All political parties are called upon to adhere to the Political Parties Code of Conduct set out in the Fourth Schedule of the Electoral Act, whose purpose is to promote an environment conducive to the holding of free and fair elections and a climate of tolerance among parties. The commission warns perpetrators of such acts of violence to desist from committing such conduct,” she said. Justice Chigumba implored victims of politically violence to report to law enforcement agencies.

“The commission urges those who are victims of electoral and politically motivated violence to report such cases to the police and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission for investigations and redress. ZEC is committed to the conduct of peaceful and credible elections and all stakeholders should play their rightful goals,” she said.

Zanu-PF condemned an attack on National People’s Party president Dr Joice Mujuru in Glen View last Thursday by assailants, two of whom have since appeared in court. Dr Mujuru was on the campaign trail ahead of the forthcoming general elections when the incident occurred. It was not immediately clear what triggered the attack, but Zanu-PF said such acts did not have room in Zimbabwe’s political space.

President Mnangagwa has promised that the forthcoming elections, which are likely to be held before August, will be free, fair, credible, transparent and violence free. Zanu-PF secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said those behind Dr Mujuru’s attack should face the full wrath of the law.

To show his commitment to a free and fair election, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe will welcome observers from any part of the globe. The President’s pronouncements on violence and economic reform have been consistent since he assumed office on November 24 last year.

