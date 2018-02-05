Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed that the November military intervention by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, which ultimately resulted in the fall of former president Robert Mugabe and his own ascendancy succeeded because it was led by God.

Addressing thousands of congregants from the Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi-led Zion Christian Church (ZCC) at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, Mnangagwa said:

I was at the African Union summit attended by African Heads of State. The chairman of the AU applauded Zimbabwe, they applauded you, the armed forces and all the citizens of Zimbabwe; that you managed to have a transition peacefully. This shows that this was not led by any person made of flesh. It [peaceful transition] succeeded because it was led by God. So, today, I assure you that I and those making my leadership, we will continue to remember that you said we should lead you and we will remain your servants, ruling according to your wishes, not ours.

However, former cabinet ministers and G40 Faction members Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao have used social media to dispute the claims that the military intervention was bloodless. Moyo, in particular, has argued that a number of people were killed and has said that former Central Intelligence Officer Peter Munetsi was one of the victims.

More: NewsDay

