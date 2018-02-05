FORMER Zanu PF central committee member, Daniel Shumba has formed a new political party and immediately disassociated himself from the New Patriotic Front formed last month by disgruntled G40 members fired from Zanu PF after the military operation last November.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

Shumba’s new project, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to keep the number of opposition political parties on the rise, as elections draw closer.

The former Zanu PF central committee member said his party will be officially launched in 14 days.

“We have been on the ground for a while now” he said. “We are launching the party within 14 days.”

Shumba said the media has erroneously attempted to associate his party with the New Patriotic Front.

“For the record and in fact, the UDA and it’s President Daniel Shumba are not associated with nor are we a partner or in alliance with the said New Patriotic Front,” he said.

Shumba said the future requires responding to God’s call and taking up a mandate that is clear, informed and unlocks positive values for Zimbabwe’s greater good.

“Vengeance, entitlement, and exclusivity in whatever package is not acceptable and will not drive the emancipation of our nation,” he said.

“The nation requires a leadership that is ready to truly deal with the broader economic challenges, repeal of repressive and unconstitutional laws, effectively combat corruption in a non-partisan manner. People want equal access to opportunities and to thrive.”

Shumba said a new page has been turned, but no amount of resources will fool or force Zimbabweans to drink old wine in a new bottle.

“The UDA will work with all progressive Zimbabweans in reclaiming our country. Democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, inclusiveness are fundamental in fostering a new culture, new order, and a new thinking that is underpinned in Godly principles.

“So, clearly, we are not part of the New Patriotic Front or any attempt to recreate an old order in any form. Soon, in this month of February, we shall be officially launching UDA.”

This is the second time Shumba has formed an opposition political party.

He formed the United People’s Party (UPP) in 2006 after he was fired from Zanu PF over his involvement in the Tsholotsho debacle that sought to elevate Mnangagwa ahead of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru, who was Mugabe’s preferred choice.

