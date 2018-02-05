GWERU mayor, Charles Chikozho has said that the local authority is considering giving land to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the construction of a High Court in the Midlands capital.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Chikozho said his council looked at the matter after Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Nokuthula Moyo this week urged the government to speed up the opening of the Gweru High Court to deal with the increasing number of murder cases recorded in the Midlands province.

“After judge Justice Moyo highlighted the need to speed up the setting of a Gweru High Court at the official opening of the 2018 legal year at the Gweru circuit court, we felt challenged to play our as council,” he said at a full council meeting yesterday.

“We, therefore, have considered giving land to JSC for the construction of the High Court. This, in our view, will help in the enhancement of the justice service delivery system. Our residents are also going as far as Bulawayo and Harare to seek services in High Court-related matters and a High Court closer home will, therefore, bring convenience in terms of cutting travelling other costs.”

In 2016, the JSC approached council with a request to lease the mayoral mansion as a permanent High Court.

Residents, however, resisted the move, saying council would not benefit, as the State does not pay its dues. The mansion has since been renovated to accommodate the new town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza.

Meanwhile, Chikozho said the government approved council’s 2018 $38 million budget on condition the local authority undertakes to attain the 30:70 salary and service delivery ratio requirement.

