HAMILTON. — Fiji beat South Africa’s Blitzboks in the Hamilton Rugby Sevens final, launching a stunning second half fightback to win 24-17 yesterday. Fiji were on the back foot early in the first half with Josua Vakurunabili sent to the sin-bin in the 1st minute after a deliberate knock-down.

The Blitzboks made their extra man count in the 3rd minute, working space on the left to send Kwagga Smith over in the left-hand corner for an unconverted try and a 5-0 lead.

Fiji hit back straight from the kick-off with brilliant long range effort that saw Alosio Naduva get over near the posts for a unconverted try to tie the scores up at 5-5 in the 4th minute.

Results from the World Sevens Series

fourth leg in Hamilton

Quarter-finals: Fiji 12, Samoa 10; New Zealand 19, England 12; Australia 33, Kenya 12; South Africa 22, Scotland 0

Semi-finals: Fiji 14, New Zealand 12; South Africa 24, Australia 5

Bronze Medal playoff: Australia 8, New Zealand 7

Final: Fiji 24, South Africa 17 — AFP.

