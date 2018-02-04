Presisent Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Constantine Chiwenga

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Vice President, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga are reported to have held an emergency meeting to discuss the ramifications of former president Robert Mugabe’s meeting with former Vice President Joice Mujuru. However, the two are reported to have met on their own without Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

The weekly publication, the Standard reports that a confidential source told it:

Basically, the fear is that Mugabe, through his boys [G40] could infiltrate and cause the destabilisation of this government, so the two talked on how to handle such possibilities bearing in mind the possibility of some G40 MPs joining hands with Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP). They discussed attempts to cause divisions amongst themselves which they suspected was being pushed by some within the intelligence through the spread of propaganda alleging that they are not working well together or were plotting against each other.

Mugabe is reported to be behind the creation of the new opposition party, the New Patriotic Front, although there has been no official confirmation from the party.

More: The Standard

Like this: Like Loading...