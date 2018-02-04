Zhuwao knocks hard on cricket selectors’ door

DESPITE the selectors ignoring him for the Afghanistan series, where they preferred Ryan Burl, Cephas Zhuwao continued to knock hard on the door for notice after another brilliant piece of batting inspired Zimbabwe A to a seven-wicket win over Kenya A in the third of their four-match one-day series at Mutare Sports Club yesterday.

BY Sports Reporter

Zhuwao followed up his century in the first match and the half ton in the second with a 20-ball 46 as Zimbabwe chased down a winning target of 146 in 24.5 overs.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field before they bowled out the tourists for 145 in 49 overs, with Brendon Mavuta taking three wickets, while Tino Mutombodzi and Chris Mpofu had two apiece.

Richard Ngarava and Donald Tiripano claimed two scalps each.

Zhuwao opened the batting with Chamu Chibhabha, who only managed six runs, as he continues a bad run of form, which is jeorpadising his chances of forcing his way into the squad for the World Cup qualifiers that will be played in Zimbabwe next month.

Zhuwao has been a reliable source of entertainment this series and yesterday he did not disappoint as he thrashed six fours and heaved two maximums on his way to his total.

Brian Vitori and Burl both travelled to Dubai, where they will join the national team for the Afghanistan series and the decision to exclude Zhuwao puzzled.

Tarisai Musakanda and Ryan Murray shepherded Zimbabwe home with 46 and 40 runs, respectively, after Prince Masvaure had become the Kenyans’ third victim before he was off the mark.

Musakanda faced 56 deliveries hitting three boundaries and two sixes while Murray encountered 62 balls and his seven fours.

Like this: Like Loading...