Zanu PF condemns Mujuru bashing

ZANU PF has condemned the violence that rocked Glen Norah in Harare on Thursday, where its members were accused of stoning former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and members of her National People’s Party.

BY Staff Reporter

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF spokesman, Simon Khaya Moyo said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had made several calls for peace and it was important that all political players were committed to non-violence.

“With reference to the to the incident of assault on members of an opposition political party in Glenorah (sic) Harare South, by whomsoever, Zanu PF condemns such actions unreservedly,” he said.

“I understand the Zimbabwe Republic Police made some arrests, which is commendable.”

Zanu PF has been accused of orchestrating the violence, although Moyo did not accept responsibility in his statement.

