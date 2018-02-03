Highlanders to elect new admin

Highlanders will hold their much-awaited elections tomorrow that will usher in a new administration for the club, which is seeking a rebirth having struggled for success in recent years.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Bulawayo businessman, Kenneth Mhlophe is the sole candidate for the chairman’s post after Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda, who looked set to contest, was disqualified.

Three candidates are contesting for the secretary’s post previously held by Emmett Ndlovu, who is not seeking re-election, and they are Israel Moyo, Nkululeko Ndlovu and Siphatho Ncube.

Wisdom Mabhena is seeking re-election for the executive committee member’s post under challenge from Peacot Dlomo, Charles Moyo and Silandulo Sibanda.

Moyo lost to Mabhena for the same post in 2015.

The draft of a proposed new constitution seeks to abolish the posts of vice-chairman and secretary and replace them with a chairman, financial director and three other directors responsible for human resources, technical and youth development, as well as women football with the club chief executive officer an ex-officio member.

The current set-up has chairman, his deputy, secretary, treasurer, and committee member.

If the current constitution is not abolished, the posts of vice-chairman and treasurer held by Modern Ngwenya and Donald Ndebele, respectively, will be contested for next year.

Ngwenya, elected vice-chairman in February 2016 together with Ndebele, has been acting chairman after Peter Dube was suspended by Zifa in November of the same year.

Mhlophe, who goes into the race for the chairman’s post unchallenged, narrowly lost to Ngwenya for the vice-chairman’s position in 2016, but is set to be at the helm of Highlanders this time around.

Comparatively, the number of voting members has been dwindling over the years, with 201 having cast their votes in 2016, 229 in 2015 while in 2012, 353 members voted.

Only 123 members were present at the start of last week’s annual general meeting, where the candidates were introduced.

Highlanders to elect new admin : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...