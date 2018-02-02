DeMbare vice-president quits

FRESH problems have rocked the Dynamos boat after vice-president Solomon Samanyandwe yesterday quit the club amid reports of sharp differences with other members of the executive over the manner in which the club is being run.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

This also followed the alleged dismissal of team manager Richard Chihoro last week.

Chihoro – who has worked for a long period as team manager of the club would be redeployed.

This, however, did not go down well with Samanyandwe, who is said to be unhappy that the decision was made without his knowledge as one of the executive members.

The Dynamos vice-president who worked in the previous executive led by Harare businessman Philip Mugadza and the late treasurer-general Victor Nyaumwe, was supposed to chair a committee tasked to look into the coach’s contract at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, but he announced that he was calling it quits.

Although he declined to comment when contacted by NewsdaySport, sources close to the club said the Harare businessman believed the environment was not conducive for him to continue.

“He (Samanyandwe) has decided to walk away. He accuses the Keni Mubaiwa-led leadership of making unilateral decisions. What infuriated him was that they were only told during a meeting last week that the team manager was being redeployed. They were not told where he was being transferred to. This did not go down well with him because he failed to understand how such a decision could be made without his knowledge as one of the members of the management. He is also opposed to the redeployment of Chihoro.”

Contacted for comment, Mubaiwa said he was not aware and referred further questions to club secretary Webster Marechera who could not be reached for comment.

“I haven’t been informed. I have not seen the letter so may be you can talk to the secretary,” he said.

Chihoro confirmed he had been relieved of his duties as team manager and was told he would be redeployed.

“I have nothing much to say except that I was relieved of my role as team manager. They said they would redeploy me so I am still waiting to hear from them, ” Chihoro said.

The Glamour Boys, who came agonisingly close to winning the championship last term only to be beaten to the finishing line by FC Platinum on the last day of the league programme, are bidding to win it this time around.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa is currently building a squad that can compete and win the title and with chief striker Christian Ntouba having returned to the side after failing to make it at Supersport United where he had gone for trials, they look a formidable squad.

DeMbare vice-president quits : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...