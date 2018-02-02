Mujuru contradicts Jonathan Moyo over Mugabe

Jonathan Moyo (SABC News)

Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru who met former President Robert Mugabe this week said Mugabe was not under house arrest and was in very good shape contrary to reports from former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo that Mugabe was being ill-treated by the new administration of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo admitted to the South African Broadcasting Corporation that he had not talked to Mugabe since the military intervention of 15 November which forced him into exile.

Mujuru told the Voice of America that said Mugabe was not under house arrest because she met him a week or two ago on his way to his rural home in Zvimba.

She was, however, not sure whether people could visit him at his Blue Roof mansion or not.

She said in the situation he is in now, most people have deserted him, even his relatives, because they no longer want to be associated with him.

“He was in very good health,” she said.

Mujuru said Mugabe had called him to explain to her that what had happened to her was wrong. Although he did not out rightly apologise, to her this was an apology but she had long forgiven him.

She did not meet former first lady Grace because she was not present but spoke to her on the phone.

Mujuru was fired unceremoniously from the party after a heated campaign against her that she was planning to oust Mugabe just before the 2014 party congress.

When she obtained her doctorate degree, Grace Mugabe hastily acquired hers as well, but it is now being questioned.

Mujuru is now leader of the National People’s Party after she fell out of favour with her former ZANU-PF colleagues who had formed the Zimbabwe People First party.

Although she signed a memorandum of understanding with Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai last year, she also fell out of favour with him when he named the proposed coalition after his own party.

She formed the People’s Rainbow Coalition which she heads and is likely to be the coalition’s presidential election candidate. – Insider

Like this: Like Loading...