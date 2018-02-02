Laying charges against deputy minister backfires for Harare man

A 44-YEAR-OLD Harare man has been arrested after laying charges against Agriculture deputy minister Davis Marapira for allegedly pointing a gun at him.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Munyaradzi Mupazviripo appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of reporting falsehoods to a public authority.

He was remanded to February 22 on $30 bail.

Mupazviripo’s lawyer Admire Rubaya filed a complaint against the police, saying his client was severely assaulted at the police station.

“My client was severely assaulted at the police station where he was detained. He was made to crawl under the tables inside an underground room. This can be evidenced by his jacket with torn buttons as a result of the assault,” Rubaya said.

Mugwagwa ordered the State to investigate the assault claim.

It is the State’s case that on the afternoon of January 23 this year, Mupazviripo went to the Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement ministry offices at Ngungunyane Building following up on an offer letter for a piece of land at Magar Farm in Marondera.

The State alleged on arrival, Mupazviripo met Kundai Mukuku, who is acting resettlement director in the ministry, who asked him how he wanted to be assisted.

It is alleged Mupazviripo started shouting, telling Mukuku that she was a liar and corrupt.

Mupazviripo allegedly stopped shouting after the intervention of Marapira, who came out of his office to investigate the noise.

The State alleges Mupazviripo was handed over to the ministry’s security to take him out of the premises due to disorderly behaviour.

However, the State alleges Mupazviripo went to Harare Central Police Station, where he gave false information to Constable Warara, who is now a complainant in the case.

The accused allegedly told the officer that Marapira had pointed a firearm at him.

The report was on Harare Central Crime register 1486/01/18 and referred to CID Homicide for further management.

The State alleges investigations carried out revealed that Mupazviripo gave a false report.

The State is saying Marapira, in fact, restrained the accused from shouting at Mukuku.

Investigations allegedly revealed that no firearm was pointed at Mupazviripo, the prosecution said.

Sabastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

