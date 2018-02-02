Nacz announces Nama nominees

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) yesterday announced the list of nominees for the for the 17th National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) edition set to be held on February 17 at Reps Theatre.

BY LIFE AND STYLE REPORTER

Nama adjudication panel chairperson, Ruby Magosvongwe, said in a statement, that independent adjudicators combed through all the submissions in seven weeks and the process was guided by monitors’ reports of both individuals and institutions to track excelling artists throughout the year.

“The adjudicators, themselves being seasoned and professionals in various arts disciplines, went through the 1 334 entries that were submitted,” she said.

Magosvongwe said they were satisfied with the geographic spread of entries across all genres and the quality of artworks submitted.

“In some categories like Children’s Books, adjudicators noted some serious shortcomings in the editing, proofreading and general packaging of the books. In the three dimensional visual art work, adjudicators noted lack of creativity and originality in a number of entries,” she said.

Magosvongwe said other notables were that online submissions improved in number and quality of entries, while a high number of literary works were self-published and had numerous errors, as well as “unforgiveable grammatical and technical mistakes”.

Most submissions of music videos, she said, lack imagination and creativity, as many artistes did not invest in hiring producers.

“Of note in the Dance sector is the absence of meaningful traditional dance entries. Most traditional dance practitioners are not creating new works that are evident of innovation and creativity,” she said.

Magosvongwe said they also noted that not many seasoned artists produced new works in the year under review.

Like this: Like Loading...