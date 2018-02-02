Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

Fungayi Munyoro Entertainment Correspondent

RAUNCHY dancer, Bev Sibanda will date her legion of fans when she performs at Club Mandisa tonight (Friday).

Tomorrow, the entertainment joint will reverberate with sound when rising sungura artiste, Albert Gatsi stages his maiden live performance.

Show organiser Boniface Nyamanhindi, said they were looking forward to an exciting evening.

“She has promised to do her best and I am confident the show will be unique. I have followed some of her shows and I know what the dancer and her group are capable of doing.

“Albert Gatsi and his team is quite a talented outfit and I have confidence in their act. He will spice up the show with his Sungura beats,” he said.

Bev is well known for her raunchy dances that have stolen the hearts of many dance followers.

She has made the venue one of her favourite hunting grounds and has made headlines for her performances at the place.

Albert Gatsi and Orchestra Mavambo azvo will also aim to surprise many doubting Thomases with his powerful songs.

‘‘Mafaro chete’’, ‘‘Usarove mukadzi’’ and ‘‘Uri mukuru’’ are some of his danceable songs.

Like this: Like Loading...