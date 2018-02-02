Fashion diva fix my look

Ann Ruthenburg Fashion

Hello Mutare, its 2018 Yepeeee!

Fashion Column is here and we are back with a bang. This year we are in the community, helping you, — you and you to look the best that you can look.

Yes we are finally coming to your community and neighbourhood to help those who need a makeover. What are we talking about? Glad you asked! If you have a friend, or relative, or simply know someone who is in need of a desperate makeover or someone who needs to learn how to dress and behave better — please contact us. But there is a catch!

a) We need a colour photograph of the person from head to toe. b) We also need you to write a story (paragraph) about the person and why you are referring them for a makeover.

Starting soon, we will feature one person and the transformation they have made. We will concentrate on dress, hair, health, make-up and etiquette.

So what are you waiting for, send a message, e-mail or WhatsApp — Ann Ruthenburg — Fashion Diva on 0772933845 /email: Anastasia.africa@gmail.com.

This week we showcase jumpsuits — Can big girls wear jumpsuits?

I say yes they can!

The 70’s fashion is now trending again! It has also become the hot favourite of curvy fashionistas. Yes, this truly classic and highly fashionable piece of clothing — had always been a “no-no” for plus-size beauties as they used to think that it would spoil their looks by exaggerating the curves.

But now, jumpsuits are back with bang and their plus-size varieties are totally flooding the market.

There is always a jumpsuit that will work for your curvaceous body and give you a dazzling look irrespective of the occasion. The only trick is to pick the right one, which will flatter your body type the right way. Yes, jumpsuits are the new plus size fashion.

When it comes to the best plus-size jumpsuits, the type of fabric matters the most.

If the material is clingy, it will either pull up or lie limp highlighting all your trouble areas. But high-quality materials are quite structured and hence, will flatter your shape perfectly. Remember to wear spandex under your Jumpsuit.

Monochromatic jumpsuits go excellent with the silhouette of curvy women. Also, go for rich, dark shades that can make your body look elongated thereby giving you a slimmer appearance.

In prints, large colourful ones will cover most of your body so that the problematic parts are not focused on.

Large chest and wide hips are two features of oversized women, which can kill the look totally in jumpsuits.

The situation becomes even worse if your bust is larger than your bottom. So, to kill that big bust look, pick jumpsuits with complimentary necklines. Jumpsuits with open necklines like V-neck, wide scoop, etc. look splendid on full-figured women as they make the neck look longer and the chest comparatively smaller as well as proportioned.

You should also get thick supportive straps at the shoulder or a halter behind the neck to give your décolletage a great look.

I also recommend that you get a jumpsuit with long legs and short sleeves. A little skin-show on arms can make the appearance perfectly balanced, while long sleeves will overwhelm the body.

Bulging tummy is another big issue for oversized women. But it should not prevent you from wearing jumpsuit and looking stylish.

You can find these garments with lots of details around the bumpy areas that will either help you camouflage your tummy strategically or at least take the attention away from it. Look for features like gathering, overlays, ruching, draping, etc. Large prints will also do for this purpose.

Last but not the least; make sure that your plus-size jumpsuit comes with long wide legs and clinching right at the waist or a little above it.

This cut or shape is particularly important for curvaceous figures as it emphasises the narrowest section of the body, thereby creating an ideal hourglass outline.

You may also wear a belt slightly above your waistline in order to make your jumpsuit a good fit from your waist to crotch.

It is simple. Find the right jumpsuit, style it up with belts, jewellery and nice stylist flats or heels.

