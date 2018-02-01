Be patient, President urges Zimbabweans

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to be patient while his administration is working to fix the economy, saying the country’s challenges cannot be solved overnight.

The President, through a video posted on his Facebook page, said people should work together to achieve the desired results.

President Mnangagwa was responding to comments made by members of the public who were commenting on his Facebook page.

“I thank you for supporting me and the observation that you make that Rome was not built in a day,” he said. “And indeed, we won’t have the economy running over night.

“Challenges that we are facing are huge. They will require time and I believe that we are in the great course to correct the challenges facing the nation.

“But this cannot be achieved by me alone or by my small team. It requires the cooperation, advice and input of every Zimbabwean in the country who loves his or her country.”

Last month, President Mnangagwa opened a Facebook account, which he said can be used by the public to interact with him.

The President is using the platform to interact with members of the public who are free to make suggestions or criticise.

An individual using an account Tee C Gee suggested to the President that he needed to improve his branding.

The individual claimed that President Mnangagwa’s first video was in a room with outdated linen.

In response, President Mnangagwa described himself as a humble rural man, who is ready to accept suggestions that take the nation forward.

He also outlined his vision to create jobs for youths.

“I’m a simple person from the rural areas of Zvishavane, but I value your tips and I will ask you to continue doing so,” said President Mnangagwa. “But my focus as President is to ensure I create jobs for you, I create opportunities for you.”

President Mnangagwa has been preaching political tolerance at home, while working to normalise relations with the international community to end the country’s isolation.

Like this: Like Loading...