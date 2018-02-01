Trevor Ncube captured by Mnangagwa?

Trevor Ncube and First Lady

South African-based Zimbabwean publisher Trevor Ncube torched a storm with this tweet about the visit he paid First Lady Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa at her offices in Harare this afternoon.

After the visit, Ncube went on twitter and wrote, “Alpha Media Holdings COO Kangai Maukazuva and l paid First Lady Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa a courtesy call at her offices in Harare this afternoon. For a polarised nation like us I believe it is important to mend , build bridges and celebrate each other where possible.”

I have been impressed by work Mrs Mnangagwa has carried out. She has restored respectability to this office and her pronouncements have introduced a sense of inclucivity. Our journey towards national healing and nation building will be long and her words and work are important.

Ndube did not get a positive response from his tweets as commentetors accused him of being capture by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led ‘coup’ government.

mmatigari responded by saying, "I do respect her, but just thought it important to mention that in fact there is no "office" for the President's wife. The term first lady is used out of respect, but there is no official office at all Trevor that needs restoration of respectability."

Mlamuli Mhlaba Nkomo‏ said, “At this rate the Merger between Alpha Media & Zimpapers is surely coming!!”

Mafirakureva‏ said, “And @TrevorNcube joins the Praise and Worship Team.”

Baba Shamiso said, “He has actually gone on to take the post of vice choirmaster in ED praise team.”

Fidelis.m‏ asked, “First lady vane office???”

Baba Shamiso‏ said, “From adult coloring to choir master in the ED praise and worship team.”

Source: Harare Times

