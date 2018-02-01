‘Wireless technology crucial for development’

Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira has emphasised the importance of radio frequencies in the development of the economy and enhancing the country’s connectivity to the rest of the world.

Officially launching the Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan in Mutare on Tuesday, Mandiwanzira said the availability of spectrum was now a precondition for a strong national digital infrastructure.

He said due to developments such as cloud computing and the internet, there was an exponential increase in the demand for spectrum.

“I want to underline the increasing importance of radio frequency spectrum to our economy and to the daily lives of our all citizens. We shall not allow our ourselves to be left behind in the new world order of connectedness,” Mandiwanzira said.

“From a policy perspective, wireless technology is crucial in engendering our industrialisation agenda in empowering people to participate in the digital future that we are moving towards and in helping the government better serve the citizens.”

He said spectrum-based services were also crucial to economic benefits through employment generation and increased productivity.

The Zimbabwe National Frequency Allocation Plan is part of the ministry’s 100-day plan programme.

