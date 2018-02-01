GWERU City Council employees have signed a deal where the local authority would pay their medical, funeral expenses as well as children’s school fees in lieu of their three months’ outstanding salaries.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The cash-strapped local authority has been struggling to clear workers’ salary arrears, owing to low revenue inflows.

“The works council meeting held on December 29, 2017 resolved that the salary arrears be ring-fenced for three months,” chamber secretary, Vakai Chikwekwe said in a memo dated January 12.

“The ring-fenced salary would be used for setting off against rental arrears, school fees arrears, medical and funeral expenses. Following the above resolution interested employees are required to submit names of their children, school and amount of fees by close of business on January 20, 2018.”

Last year, council announced that starting this year, it will be doling out residential stands to workers in lieu of their outstanding salaries and bonus payments for 2015. The stands are in the newly-established Mkoba 21 suburb.

Meanwhile, town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza, has cautioned council staff against soliciting for bribes from clients.

“It has come to my attention that certain members of staff are using unorthodox methods by soliciting from unsuspecting council clients, who want to pay for council services,” she said in a statement.

“Please note set off arrangements are only against consumer bills. No member of staff is allowed to loiter in the revenue halls or engineering department during working hours except those who are working in those areas. It is an act of misconduct to solicit for any set offs.”

Gweru to pay workers’ expenses to clear salary arrears : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...