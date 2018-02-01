Dendera musician, Sulumani Chimbetu was yesterday convicted by a Harare Magistrate for defaulting on paying $4 400 maintenance support for his two children he had with former wife Marygold Mutemasango.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chimbetu (35), who pleaded guilty to the charge, was sentenced to a wholly suspended sentence of five months imprisonment by magistrate Amanda Muridzo on condition he pays $300 forthwith and another $4 100 by February 15.

The Dendera musician initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying he paid his ex-wife in cash since she told him that she was finding it difficult to access cash in the bank.

Chimbetu successfully applied for the maintenance variation and is now paying $400 per month for his two children. He had complained in court that Mutemasango was using the maintenance fees on booze.

The court heard that on December 19, 2016 at Harare Civil Court Chimbetu was ordered to pay $800 maintenance for his two minor children, but however, he defaulted in paying the fees between May last year and October.

He only paid $400 in instalments of $200 on August 2 last year and $200 in September and is now in arrears of $4 100.

Sulu convicted of child neglect : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...