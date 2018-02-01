ZPI launches $13m mall in Vic Falls

ZIMRE Property Investments (ZPI) will launch its $13 million upmarket shopping mall in Victoria Falls tomorrow, setting the stage for the construction of the mega project.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

ZPI managing director, Edison Muvingi told NewsDay yesterday that all is set for the project to start.

“On Friday, we are having the ground-breaking ceremony and the work in the mall is expected to take 12 months,” he said, adding the project would create employment opportunities for locals.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed property concern is into residential and commercial property development and seeks to tap into the anticipated business boom on the back of an influx of tourists in the resort town, following the $150 million upgrade of the Victoria Falls Airport International Airport.

The mall will house offices, internet cafes, bookshops, banks, boutiques, hair salons, restaurants, motor spares shops, medical centre, theatres, cultural centre and gymnasium.

An elaborate sewer and water reticulation system would be put in place with access roads being constructed for easy vehicular movement.

The property developer was given the Environmental Impact Assessment certificate to start construction work by the Environmental Management Agency in December last year.

Muvingi said they were committed to the development of Zimbabwe’s economy, having invested close to $20 million in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

In Bulawayo, the company is involved in the construction and development of Nicoz House at the corner of Fort Street and 8th Avenue, into a student accommodation facility and the building of five blocks of student hostels in Selbourne Park.

The Selbourne Park project is expected to offer 900 beds, while the Nicoz House refurbishment project will create about 190 beds.

Like this: Like Loading...