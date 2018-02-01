Justice Chigumba new Zec chairperson

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed High Court judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson, replacing Supreme Court judge, Justice Rita Makarau, who tendered her resignation from the country’s electoral body in December last year. The appointment is with immediate effect.

BY CHARLES LAITON

In a letter dated January 31, 2018 addressed to Justice Chigumba, the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, wrote:

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, having consulted with the Judicial Service Commission and the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders, has the pleasure to appoint you as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission with immediate effect.

“You will be sworn-in as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission at State House tomorrow (today) at 10:00 hours.”

The appointment was confirmed yesterday by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs permanent secretary, Virginia Mabiza.

“I also heard she had been appointed to that post. Yes, it’s not untrue,” she said.

Makarau is said to have quit the post without giving reasons.

Chigumba served as a resident magistrate and provincial magistrate before being seconded to work as a senior professional research assistant in the Office of the Chief Justice. She was later sworn-in as judge of the High Court in December 2012.

Zimbabwe holds elections this year and when Makarau resigned she was leading the process of coming up with a new voters’ roll.

Like this: Like Loading...