Zhuwawu joins Maritzburg

CAPS United striker, John Zhuwawu was set to complete a deadline day switch to South African Premier Soccer League side, Maritzburg United last night.

BY HENRY MHARA

The 27-year-old left Harare yesterday for Maritzburg, where he was expected to sign a contract before the transfer deadline at 11pm.

Caps United team manager, Shakespeare Chinogwenya confirmed the forward was in South Africa.

“He left today and I understand he is doing his medicals as we speak,” Chinogwenya said yesterday afternoon.

“With the transfer deadline closing tonight, I don’t think he is there for trials but just to sign a contract. They asked him to bring a police clearance, which shows they want to sign him.”

Media reports from South Africa also quoted Maritzburg United officials yesterday confirming Zhuwawu’s arrival.

“There’s a Zimbabwean striker they are signing. The club management was busy with processes from yesterday (Tuesday) on making sure that he’s registered on time before the window closes at midnight,” an unnamed officials was quoted by KickOff.com.

Zhuwawu is touted as the replacement for Warriors striker Evans Rusike, who joined SuperSport United on a three-year deal on Tuesday.

He came close to join Ajax Cape Town in January, but the deal fell through, as the Cape Town side opted for Tendai Ndoro, who became available after leaving his Saudi Arabian club.

