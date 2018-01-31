“Mnangagwa, Chiwenga the most corrupt in Zimbabwe’s history”: Moyo

Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

In an interview aired on SABC News, former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and one of his deputy presidents Retired General Constantino Chiwenga are the most corrupt individuals in the history of Zimbabwe.

He said that Mnangagwa and Chiwenga cannot account for their assets that they have. He claimed that Mnangagwa is the richest person in Zimbabwe. When asked if he is corrupt, Moyo said:

No. In fact this is laughable, seriously laughable. First of all this is an accusation coming from the most corrupt politicians and public officials in the history of our country. They cannot account for the assets that they have. The richest person on the Republic of Zimbabwe is Emmerson Mnangagwa. The one person who was responsible for setting up Zanu-PF companies when he was the secretary for finance for the ruling party is Emmerson Mnangagwa. There is no cent that comes from those companies including a bank, including investments in the region in countries like Namibia and even South Africa. The person who led the plunder of resources even in foreign countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo leading to the United Nations investigating and coming up with a report that is still there, is Emmerson Mnangagwa along with the military cabal of General Chiwenga and SB Moyo. The person who brought the Chinese to plunder Chiadzwa diamond resources for Zimbabwe up to a point we have at the very least, over a period from 2007 to 2014 some 12 to 15 billion dollars in diamond revenue that remains unaccounted for that went into the pocket of individuals. These people have staged a coup not just to grab power for the sake of grabbing power, but in order to cover up their corruption, That Command Agriculture was nothing but a looting scheme.

Moyo was a beneficiary of the Command Agriculture scheme despite him being a fierce critic of the programme.

Source: Pindula

