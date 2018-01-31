JUST IN: Sulu convicted over maintenance arrears

Margaret Matibiri, Herald Correspondent

Orchestra Dendera Kings band leader Suluman Chimbetu, who has been in and out of court over a maintenance dispute with his ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango, was on Wednesday convicted by a Harare court for maintenance arrears amounting to $4 400.

The musician, who is being accused of failing to maintain the two kids he sired with his estranged wife, was convicted by Harare magistrate Ms Amanda Muridzo after his own plea of guilty.

His five months prison sentence was however wholly suspended on condition he paid $300 on Wednesday, while the remaining debt would have to be settled on or before February 15.

In the latest case, the State claimed that on December 19, 2016, the Harare Civil Court ordered the musician to pay $800 maintenance for his two minor children, but he defaulted for the period between May and October last year.

He only paid $400 in two installments – on August 2 and September last year. He arrears rose to $4 400 as a result.

