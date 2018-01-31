Arsenal sign Aubameyang in club record transfer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

LONDON (Reuters) – Arsenal have signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

British media reported that the deal was around 56 million pounds ($79.2 million), eclipsing the 46.5 million pounds paid to French side Olympique Lyonnais for forward Alexandre Lacazette last year.

Aubameyang has scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for the German side and had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for his former club.

The 28-year-old is Gabon’s all-time top goalscorer with 23 goals from 56 matches and was named the African Footballer of the Year in 2015.

