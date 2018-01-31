Zambian police hunt ‘lesbian couple’

Zambian police officers patrol the streets of Lusaka. File picture: Xinhua/Chanda Mwenya

Johannesburg – An alleged lesbian couple in Zambia is being hunted by police who have circulated a picture of the two women, appealing to the public to share information, the BBC reports.

The police believe the two women to be in a same-sex relationship, although from the pictures circulated it is uncertain why the police believe this.

Last year, deputy health minister Hamisi Kigwangalla warned that those who advertised homosexual activities online would be targeted.

Same-sex relationships are illegal in the country, with those found guilty risking jail time of up to 14 years.

Should the women be found guilty at the end of the ongoing investigation they face at least seven years in prison.

There is little tolerance for homosexual activity in Africa, either legally or culturally, with it banned in a number of countries.

Tanzania has also arrested numerous people, including two South African lawyers who were arrested last October as part of a group of 13 people after they were accused of promoting homosexuality.

The South Africans were eventually granted bail without being formally charged.

African News Agency/ANA

