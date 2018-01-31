Herrera backs Sanchez to spark United

Manchester — Ander Herrera claims Alexis Sanchez’s fighting spirit has already ignited Manchester United as the Chile forward prepares to make his Premier League debut for his new club at Tottenham tonight.

AFP

Sanchez is the highest paid player in the Premier League after making a blockbuster move to United from Spurs’ local rivals Arsenal last week.

The 29-year-old marked his debut by setting up two goals in United’s 4-0 beating of minnows Yeovil in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

Sanchez paraded his sublime skills to lay on strikes for Marcus Rashford and Herrera, but it wasn’t just his deft touch that impressed his United teammates.

Despite criticism of his attitude in the latter stages of his spell with Arsenal, Spain midfielder Herrera says Sanchez’s grit and desire have rubbed off on his new colleagues and are certain to prove a huge asset.

“What I really like from him is the way he fights when the team loses the ball,” Herrera told MUTV.

“He’s always ready to be the first defender for the team, and that’s big for us.

“Obviously we know his quality on the ball, he’s amazing, but his fight, the way he defends, he’s the first player to defend. I really like it.”

United manager Jose Mourinho, whose second-placed side are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, clearly agrees with Herrera about Sanchez’s catalyst qualities.

Sanchez has now been designated his own locker in the United changing room next to two specific players.

The pair on either side of the Chilean are Rashford and Jesse Lingard, and Mourinho is reportedly behind the decision.

It is believed that Mourinho wants Sanchez’s positive attitude to work to rub off on the youngsters.

Michael Carrick, who captained United against Yeovil on his first appearance since September, has seen plenty of stars come and go in his 12 years at Old Trafford.

The former England midfielder was quick to hail Sanchez’s signing as a coup, as he labelled the flamboyant playmaker a perfect United star.

“He is not bad is he? Not bad for a little man,” Carrick said.

“He is going to be a terrific player, he is a proper Manchester United player, and it’s great to have him here.

“He is so exciting and so dynamic. He’s always looking to create opportunities, to play forward and the fans are going to enjoy watching him, hopefully we will enjoy playing with him.”

