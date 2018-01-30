Mujuru: Chamisa Immature, Arrogant and Ignorant, Bring Back Tsvangirai

Joice Mujuru

National People’s Party Statement – NPP notes with concern persistent and Consistent efforts by Colleagues it perceives as comrades in arms in portraying a big brother mentality that suggests that NPP has no will power to work together with other democratic forces in ensuring the return of Zimbabwe to constitutionalism and Rule of law. In particular the concern arises as a result of what is now becoming a culture of public invitation of Dr JTR Mujuru and the party she leads to join Mdc Alliance at every rally that one of the three mdct vice Presidents ; Nelson Chamisa, gets to address. We hope the publicly made invitation of joining forces is not a kind of political mischief that seeks to portray NPP as a stumbling block to a fully fledged grand coalition of opposition political parties to Zimbabweans.

