Alliance leaders should act in the national interest

The formation of the MDC Alliance was regarded as a game changer ahead of elections this year, but it is proving to be anything but and is instead turning out to be a circus.

Instead of the opposition parties agreeing that what unites them is bigger than what divides them, they are jumping from one squabble to the next at the risk of handing Zanu PF another mandate on a silver platter.

The idea of a coalition was that it presented the opposition its biggest chance to defeat Zanu PF, but the failure to agree on simple things means the ruling party can catwalk to victory.

Squabbling over positions and constituencies is quite infantile and unexpected from people that have lost to Zanu PF by small margins in the past elections, as they should know what is at stake.

With every coalition, there are some people that will feel cheated and believe they have lost out, but they should also be in a position to take that on the cheek and put the good of the country and their party before their own needs.

It is time MDC Alliance put its house in order, if they have any hope of winning the election.

Others may argue that MDC-T is a bigger brand than the coalition, but as their leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, was told by party supporters during a nationwide tour, the opposition need to unite, if they are to have a realistic chance of getting anything at the ballots.

The merits of a coalition far outweigh its demerits and everybody in their respective parties should be working towards its actualisation.

It does not augur well for either the MDC Alliance or MDC-T that its members are fighting in such a manner and will only serve to weaken both entities.

Thus, it is in the opposition’s best interests that their differences are put aside and they all come together.

The same holds true for the squabbling People’s Democratic Party, which has been literally split into two.

A split at this hour — literally the 11th hour — is unhelpful and members of that party need to put the country first before their own egos and agendas.

It is not just about winning elections, the country also needs a strong opposition to act as a watchdog and keep the ruling party in check.

That is how democracy works.

The opposition need to clean their mess now or they risk dragging Zimbabwe into an abyss, where the country would literally become a one-party State.

