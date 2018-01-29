Calls to end of religious coercive conversion

Magaya, Angel and Makandiwa

The International Women Peace Group – Zimbabwe chapter has added its voice to the world campaign against religious coercive conversion tendencies by some sections of religious sects as this is a violation of the universal human right to freedom of worship.

The campaign is in memory of the life of a young Korean lady who fell victim to a coercive conversion programme for 44 days in 2016 at a secluded place in Hwasun, Jeonnam, South Korea.

After managing to escape from her captors, she began to lobby for the enforcement of freedom of religion as mandated by the South Korean constitution until her death in December last year.

Speaking to the ZBC News, International Women Peace Group Zimbabwe representative, Miss Melissa Muzarabani said regardless of religion, the world should strive for promotion of peace and peace building activities.

Cases of forced conversion to a different religion persist in South Korea with citizens sometimes being kidnapped, confined, assaulted and killed during the act.

Like this: Like Loading...