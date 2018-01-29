Govt to introduce feeding schemes for urban schools

Wimbainashe Zhakata Mutare Correspondent

GOVERNMENT will soon introduce feeding schemes for school children from Early Childhood Development (ECD) classes up to Grade four. Mutare acting district schools inspector Mr Barnabas Njikizana said this during an electricity “switching on” ceremony at Dangare Primary School last week that will allow the school to offer computer lessons.

“Besides alleviating absenteeism and effects of malnutrition, feeding schemes promote high school attendance and lowers drop-out rates,” he said.

“They also help improve concentration and energy levels in pupils and relieve parents the burden of providing food for kids to carry to school.” Schools in urban areas have not yet started receiving food under the scheme while those in the peri-urban and other places already have schemes in place.

“We are waiting for the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to start disbursing the grains, which include maize and rice in 165 schools in Manicaland, but we are not sure when exactly they will start,” said Mr Njikizana.

Meanwhile, Mr Njikizana noted with concern that some schools, especially those in rural areas were facing great challenges in implementing the ICT programme, which was introduced as part of the new curriculum, because they did not have enough equipment to embrace the new development.

“Those without access to computers are trying by all means so that they can implement the ICT programme, which cannot be done without computers and it is up to schools to provide computers for their students,” he said.

He said the Information Communication Technology (ICT) programme that was introduced starting from ECD was a great development for the education system. Mr Njikizana said the ICT programme was a great development, which improved the children’s learning capacity.

“ICT has since proved to be very beneficial to the urban schools and ECD centres that are already using it,” he said.

“The ICT programme could not have come at a better time for Dangare Primary School, which recently got electrified, thanks to the benevolence of a well-wisher. The development will boost chances of higher pass rates, as pupils will tap into ICT resources.” Mr Njikizana encouraged teachers to take up courses in ICT so that they can fully impart knowledge to pupils.

