God has rejected Mnangagwa: Ngarivhume

Jacob Ngarivhume

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s government has been rejected by God.

Addressing church leaders in Masvingo yesterday, Ngarivhume, a member of the MDC Alliance, said the political events that led to the demise of Robert Mugabe were an indication of a temporary transition.

“God is ready to transform Zimbabwe. Remember we have tried a number of methods, hoping to liberate ourselves from the oppressive regime.

Let God’ s will be done in Zimbabwe. In a few months, Zimbabwe will be totally transformed,” said Ngarivhume.

“God has given us abundant resources in this country but I have always said the failure of Zimbabwe is a result of the failure of our leadership.

Physical change starts in the spiritual realm.

The people of Zimbabwe will soon rise as an army because God is ready to transform our country,” added Ngarivhume.

He added: “Mnangagwa is not our political saviour. Mugabe was the Red Sea and it was difficult for us to defeat him.

Mnangagwa is the Jordan River and we will easily cross into the promised land.

Zanu PF has rigged elections in the past but this time it will not work. We are praying for a God fearing generation.”

Ngarivhume also addressed a party meeting at Sese Business Centre in Chivi. – The Zimbabwean

