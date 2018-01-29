Wells made by Turkish foundation open in Zimbabwe

Part of project to build nearly 50 wells in Africa, new wells serve towns where people had to walk a kilometer for wate

HARARE, Zimbabwe – A foundation linked to Turkey’s top religious authority has opened four water wells in the southern African nation of Zimbabwe.

The new wells are part of the “Drop of Life” project by Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), connected to the state Religious Affairs Directorate.

The well openings took place on Jan. 27-28 in the towns of Marondera, Mazoe, and Chinhoyi, where people have to walk a kilometer a day to access clean water.

Officials, religious representatives, and the local community attended the opening ceremonies.

Speaking at a well opening in the town of Marondera, Selcuk Ozturk, a representative of the foundation, said: ”We hope that these wells will help solve the clean water shortage in the region.”

He added: ”We dug and made the wells with the help of Turkish people, and your prayers will reach them.”

Abdul William, a local mosque Imam, welcomed the donation, saying: “I would like to thank everyone who helped make this happen. This is a unique long-term project.”

Elias Tsuro, a local official in Mashonaland, said the wells not only provide water, but also bring together people from all different religious backgrounds.

Last week the foundation said it would build 48 wells in eight African countries as part of its “Drop of Life” project.

In addition to Zimbabwe, the wells will be built in Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Kenya, Sudan, Togo, and Uganda.

The foundation has, so far, opened 132 water wells in 15 different countries, each with the capacity to store enough drinking water for 20-30 years.

