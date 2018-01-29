Turkey’s Sivasspor signs Brazilian star Robinho

Robson de Souza – Robino

SIVAS, Turkey – Brazilian left-winger Robson de Souza, commonly known as Robinho, signed with Turkish Super Lig side Demir Grup Sivasspor on Tuesday on a free transfer.

Sivasspor held a signing ceremony for the 33-year-old left winger, who played for big teams in his career, such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan.

Speaking at the airport in Sivas, Robinho said: “I am very happy. I think this is the right step for me. I am looking forward to joining the club.”

Robinho later passed a medical test carried out at the Medicana hospital.

The footballer appeared in 99 matches for the Brazilian national team, in which he scored 23 goals.

Like this: Like Loading...