‘She’s back’— Rihanna returns to Instagram after going ‘MIA’ and sparks frenzy with stunning snap

Superstar Rihanna has made a stunning return to Instagram, hours before her highly-anticipated appearance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

The 29-year-old songstress has been keeping a low profile on social media since burying her murdered cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne on 10 January. Her last post from her Instagram handle @badgirlriri was on 12 January when she expressed her gratitude for her five nominations at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

In 2014, the Diamonds hitmaker ditched the photo-sharing platform for around six months; this month, fans feared she was quitting once again after not posting to the image -sharing app for 16 days.

Rihanna was among the mourners who gathered in Barbados for the funeral of Alleyne, who was gunned down as he walked through the Eden Lodge area of St Michael’s on Boxing Day 2017. Barbados Today reported that a man named Shawayne DaShawn Williams from St Michael has been charged with the murder.

But the fans needn’t have feared because after taking time out, probably to focus on her own health and well-being, Rihanna has made an explosive comeback.

Taking to Instagram the eight-time Grammy Winner shard a snap of herself wearing a strapless white corset top which shows off her tattooed chest and a brown fur coat hanging off her shoulders. She completed the look with fiery red sunglasses and rouge lips.

The caption simply read: “Rude” along with two fire emojis.

Scores of her elated 59.2million followers couldn’t contain their excitement, flocking to her comments section to show their appreciation and gush about her looks.

“She’s back. Thank you babe for this picture,” one person said, while another added: “We missed you so much. You are the best @badgalriri.”

A third wrote: “I think a war just broke out and riri ain’t taking no prisoners.”

Riri is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance Grammy for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar; she will also be performing alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tillerwhich at tonight’s (28 January) ceremony, which will be hosted by James Corden for the second year in a row.