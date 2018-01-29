Tsvangirai health, Bulawayo residents hold prayer meeting

Bulawayo residents on Sunday met at Sizinda Hall and conducted a prayer service for ailing MDC-T and MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Morgan Tsvangirai, who is battling cancer of the colon.

The prayer meeting was organised by MDC Veterans Activists Association (VAA), MDC-T, Welshman Ncube’s MDC, Tendai Biti-led People’s Democratic Party members, local councillors, legislators and church leaders.

VAA deputy chairperson, Gideon Mangena said they want Tsvangirai to lead the coalition in the upcoming election.

“We need Tsvangirai to lead the alliance that we have formed with other opposition parties that is why they are also here,” said Mangena.

“ We believe the alliance is the only way to go as it will open industries for our children and bring back old memories where there was milk and honey in this country,” he said.

