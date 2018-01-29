Trump Promised MDC $15 Billion If Tsvangirai Wins 2018 Elections – Chamisa
Monday 29th January 2018 12:21
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump is alleged to have promised Zimbabwe $15 billion if the MDC Alliance wins the upcoming elections. This was according to MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa addressing party cadres.
Chamisa said: “When we met with President Trump in America alongside Biti, he asked us how much we needed to move the country forward and we told him that we needed $15 billion.”
“He assured us that the money will be disbursed soon after winning the elections. He told us that he had faith in us because we don’t behave like Zanu PF crooks.”
Chamisa also called on Joice Mujuru to consider joining MDC he said, “Vana mai Mujuru please come with your parties and join rwizi rukuru Save (Morgan Tsvangirai). We have done a pact with all these parties but we are moving forward to form a grand coalition.”
The Zimbabwean
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related