AWARD-WINNING hip-hop group, Few Kings, have released a music video for their song 15 Billion (Hapana Hapana) which takes potshots at promoters, whom the group claims were exploiting local artistes.

BY FELIX MACHIWENYIKA

The group, which is made up of producer-cum-song writer Take Fizzo, Junior Brown and Tehn Diamond, said it was unfortunate that some unscrupulous promoters were taking local artistes for granted.

The music video begins with a telephone conversation between musician Sniper Storm and a promoter who offered him $50 after his curtain-raiser for Jamaican star Jah Cure in 2016.

“The song is inspired by shady promoters that exploit musicians and fail to pay the agreed fee for gigs. We feel that Zimbabwean promoters take local artistes for granted,” Take Fizzo said.

The musician called for better treatment of artistes, since they played a crucial role as the hens that lay golden eggs for promoters during music shows.

The video has the group flossing with United States dollars in large amounts, a mockery that promoters should be able to pay artistes the money they deserve.

Take Fizzo said it was important to value artistes because they were entertainment creators.

The song is taken from the album, The Feeling Ain’t Fair 2, released in October 2017.

Although $50 billion is used as a metaphor, following remarks by former President Robert Mugabe that the country lost diamonds worth $50 billion to foreign companies mining the gems in Chiadzwa, Take Fizzo dismissed claims that the song was political.

“It’s just a figure (of expression) we used since people are familiar with the $15 billion scandal,” he said.

Take Fizzo, who won the Producer of the Year Award last year, promised his fans more music video projects this year.

Few Kings drop 15 Billion video : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...