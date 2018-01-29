Rusike stays at Maritzburg United

DURBAN — The big guns will have to wait a little longer to secure the services of Maritzburg United’s top marksman Evans Rusike.

The Zimbabwean international is on the radar of Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United. He has been one of the most consistent players in the Absa Premiership this season, netting seven goals in 18 matches.

Rusike is second on the list of Premier Soccer League top scorers, two goals behind Polokwane City’s Rodney Ramagalela, who is leading the pack with nine strikes.

Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids confirmed on Friday night after his side played to a 1-1 stalemate with Chippa United at Harry Gwala Stadium that Rusike would remain with the “Team of Choice”.

“The (transfer) window will be closing soon and he is here. He is not leaving. He will stay with us,” Davids stated.

SuperSport are in search of a striker after selling Jeremy Brockie to Mamelodi Sundowns. Bradley Grobler is still injured and SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler is only left with Kingston Nkhatha and the young Darren Smith up front.

Pirates’ administrative manager Floyd Mbele also expressed his desire to land a goal poacher.

Rusike helped the Team of Choice earn a point against Chippa on Friday. Mxolisi Macuphu netted the equaliser for the Chilli Boys.

