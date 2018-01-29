THE Joice Mujuru-led National Rainbow Coalition (PRC) will this week start door-to-door and road campaigns in Bulawayo, ahead of the general elections expected to be held in July.

BY SILAS NKALA

PRC secretary-general Gorden Moyo revealed this while addressing party members in Bulawayo last week.

“Now it is the time for elections. We are going to elections under PRC, not under People’s Democratic Party, not Zimbabwe United Democracy (Zunde) or under National People’s Party. People must be made to know that there is Rainbow. That is our mandate in Bulawayo. We must go door-to-door, street by street, ward by ward, hall by hall, commuter bus by commuter bus,” he said.

“Everywhere we must preach the gospel of PRC. We do not mean to say you dump your thing. No, you do not dump your PDP, NPP.

There is a wedding here, by July 31 the election must have been conducted and we go to the wedding as the PRC and we need to co-ordinate our programmes as a team. I cannot just emerge with my personal programme.”

Moyo said the campaigns must start as soon as possible to enable PRC to cover ground needed to win the elections.

His remarks came in the wake of President Emmerson Mnangagwa having announced while in Davos Switzerland that the elections will be held within the next five months. He said he will announce the actual date after the end of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s biometric voter registration exercise on February 12.

NPP leader Mujuru is PRC’s presidential candidate.

PRC brings together the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga, Zimbabweans United for Democracy (Zunde) led by Farai Mbira and the Democratic Assembly for Reform and Empowerment (Dare) whose leader is Gilbert Dzikiti.

PRC starts door-to-door campaigns in Byo : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...