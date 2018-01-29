Zim can’t afford to be a nation of cynics

It is quite encouraging to note that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a lot of promises and managed to attract world attention during his short tenure in office, although cynics are now asking if any of the promises will come to pass.

While it is healthy to be sceptical, it would be suicidal if we are to become a nation of cynics who do not believe that anything good will come out of anyone, anywhere at any given time.

Mnangagwa’s well-choreographed speech at the just-ended World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland marked another key turning point in the country’s journey to economic recovery, as his assurances to the world that Zimbabwe is now ready to engage with the international community proved to be the right tonic that investors have been waiting for since former President Robert Mugabe’s departure two months ago.

The positive responses from the key opinion and economic leaders at the Davos meeting on Zimbabwe now require the nation to unite, collectively take ownership of its affairs and help chart a positive trajectory in its quest for economic revival.

By this, we are not in any way calling for a return to autocratic rule, but a sense of patriotism to rebuild the nation for the benefit of all citizens.

Our country is a highly-polarised nation. The divisions have become so ingrained in every sphere of our politics, economics and media reportage, with the result that all key facets of the State are dysfunctional to the core and become a major threat to development.

The question that should be on every Zimbabwean’s mouth is: what can we do for our country than what can the country do for us? That way we will prove to the world that Zimbabwe is now ready for investment.

Much as we have opposing voices to how the new dispensation is unfolding pertaining to the way it is conducting government business, we pray that such a view is premised on the desire to create a more plurastic society, and not political expediency as has been the case before, come the crunch national elections this year.

Our nation faces peculiar circumstances after 37 years of a dictatorship that ran down the country — itself a former Jewel of Africa in 1980.

It is only pragmatic that the only way forward to resuscitate our economy is for the government and the opposition to give it every chance of recovery premised on a healthy political contest in the coming elections.

We urge all the political parties in the coming elections to desist from feeding on the people’s misery as campaign material.

