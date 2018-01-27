Speak like a Pro! – Part 3

THIS is my third article to the five-part series on public speaking. Leaders, managers, pastors and any other influential person, they have mastered the art of speaking to the public. These articles are a good step to being a person of influence.

Tip 41: The night before!

By JONAH NYONI

Have good night sleep. Eat good meals. Don’t try to cramme everything in one go, you end up sounding robotic on stage. Avoid too much caffeine. See yourself on stage,success is the game!

Tip 42: Acknowledge your mistakes

We are human, we a prone to making mistakes even in front of people. Acknowledge them, but don’t burry yourself under self-condemnation. Remember, mistakes are part of the success game. Success is dotted and decorated by mistakes along the way.

Tip 43: Fill the gas tank

The good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and the evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For out of the overflow of his heart his mouth speaks.

Luke 6:45- NIV

Tip 44: Speak life

Words have power in the invisible world. As a public speaker to positively sharp lives of negatively shutter lives. Remember scripture says, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof”. Prov 18:21- KJV

Tip 45: Touch the heart

It’s not so much what you say that matters, but it’s how you say it. Remember endeavour to touch the heart not the head only. Maya Angelou said: “People will forget what you do, will forget what you say but will never forget how you made them feel.”

Tip 46: Speak more

“Having an instrument is not a guarantee for a melody; it is how you use it that matters. Similarly having a voice that you don’t use is a waste; The more you speak the better you should become.”— Rabison Shumba, author and speaker

Tip 47: The imperium of thought

We speak thoughts or other people’s thought. So as a speaker try by all means to think, and think very fast especially when you are on stage. Find ways to improve your thought. Learn every day. Napoleon Hill, in his book Think and Grow Rich, wrote: “We are what we are because of the vibrations of thought which we pick up and register, through the stimuli of our daily environment.”

Tip 48: Don’t talk of a last minute invitation

“If you have been asked to speak at short notice but you have accepted do not tell the audience that you were told at short notice.”— Sithandekile Magida, speaker and columnist

Tip 49: Start and continue

If you are a starter in speaking, there will be mistakes and but you have to keep doing it. “All the great speakers were bad speakers at first.”— Ralph Waldo Emerson

Tip 50: Forgive yourself

At times you walk out from the stage only to discover that you left so much of important points. As times you wonder why you embarrassed yourself in front of a crowd. Don’t bury yourself because of what did not go well.

Tip 51: Stand up and speak

It is said, most people are afraid of public speaking and the feeling of standing up to be seen wrecks nerves. What do you, Just stand up and do it. Fuel you fears with faith. Robin Sharma said: “We grow fearlessly by walking into our fears”.

Tip 52: Touch heart and soul

“The distinguishing factor between ordinary speakers and VIP communicators is the way they touch heart and soul through words mixed with measured emotions. Trendsetting communicators touch heart and soul of people, communities organisations companies and the globe. Simply put speak to touch heart and soul.” — Mkhululi Ndlovu, VIP author, speaker and leadership coach

Tip 53: Listen to your voice

The biggest and the best critic of your life is you. Record you voice. Listen to it and you know what you hate about it.

Tip 54: Your first might not be unforgettable

When you stand in front of a crowd for the first time, most you won’t forget it because you usually make mistake.

Tip 55: Leave a mark

“Commit to making better decisions in the present, become empowered to live an abundant life, and leave an enduring legacy beyond your generation.”— Cynthia Hakutangwi, life coach, author and strategist

Tip 56: Speak consciously

Train your voice and don’t just speak without controlling your it. Listen to your voice, control your voice. Creatively and consciously push words from your diaphragm, the vocal code and your mouth. Remember, your voice is a powerful instrument play is using the bests notation.

Tip 57: We speaker more by who we are

“Public speaking is more than what we say. It is what we project through human behaviour. As such before even say anything you are public speaking”- Njabulo Moyo — author, TedEX Bulawayo curator & World Bank Youth Summit Alumni.

Tip 58: Learning agility

The speaker has to be willing to quickly adopt new tools, techniques that are relevant in solving complex problems, in confronting new hurdles, and facing new challenges of our times. The speaker has to constantly and continually be developing, growing, and using emerging tools.

Tip 59: There is more

People are not merely looking for information or data because they can get that from Google. But they are looking for a speaker that can influence them to up the game. Who can touch not their heads only, but their hearts.

Tip 60: Give your best performance

“Never adjust your performance to the crowd. Because you will never know who is in the crowd. Always respect your audience with your best performance. I don’t care if its three people, one of those people might change the trajectory of your life.” — Bishop TD Jakes

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach.

