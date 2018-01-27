Who can tell the potential of a thought?

“THE future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” once advised the late American politician, diplomat and activist Eleanor Roosevelt. The future is not for those who look at their current pathetic status and think it’s a proper yardstick of who they will be. No. I say no!

By STEVE NYAMBE

Between today and tomorrow they are a lot of powerful positives that can happen to change your life for the better.

Though you may have painful scars of disappointments dotted all over your body. With a visible trail of destructive bumbling behind you.

While at the same time no one can dare to deny that you are a victim of victims. Just relax.

You may hold your breath and try to rethink. You keep thinking deep. And reach the far end of your imagination, hoping for a golden solution to knock at your door. But still nothing comes.

You seem not to see the brightness of the future. You may think that your end has arrived. No it’s not.

Thunderous shouting from the life’s victims and failures may keep ringing in your ears, saying it can’t be done. Wait a minute.

Why not move your faith a gear up again? And place your foot on the accelerating pedal of self belief? This will rekindle the great spirit of conquering harboured in you.

In you, you harbour a lion. A lion that can fight in the most feared jungles.

Release the giant

Release the giant that’s trapped in you. You just need to start were you are.

Even if your life seems to have lost its taste. You can make it taste better again. Bitter water can be turned into sweetie ones again.

You can turn the table upside-down once more. Even if life might have lost its marble, you still have the power to transform it for the better.

Don’t undermine the small steps you are taking. Those little steps have the great capacity to fire you to the top.

The Ghanaian general labourer

Ever heard the great story of that Ghanaian general labourer who turned himself into a powerful coconut exporter? Ghana used not to do coconut exportation before. But it just started with this visionary general handy.

Because of him, around 1980, Ghana leaped to be the world’s largest exporter of coconut. But how did this start? What’s the inspiring secret behind?

There was a young man who left the shores of Ghana. He went to Fernando Paul. There he worked as a general labourer. It was just an ordinary manual job.

His life status had been turned to be that of a slave. Life was really bad for him. It wasn’t a rosy job. No one would have loved it.

So upon leaving, he brought some few seeds of coconut and went on to plant them. During his first season of planting he did not yield anything out of this.

Take it from the late English Anglican cleric George Whitefield who said: “Press forward, don’t stop. Don’t linger in your journey, but strive for the mark set before you.”

Few years later, because of this seemingly insignifant effort Ghana exported its first batch of coconut. Guess how many bags were exported?

There were merely two bags.

By 1910 Ghana was the leading producer of coconut. Between 1910 and 1980, Ghana had turned to be the global leader in the coconut export market.

Currently coconut industry is the foundation of the economy in Ghana.

Who can tell the potential of a seed? Your seeds habour vast acres of greatness. They may seem small today, but their future output can’t be predicted with precision.

It’s always bigger than imagined. If you plant them today, you will always reap something bigger tomorrow.

Your thoughts . . . !

Your thoughts are your seeds. The ideas you hold are so great that their impact can’t be predicted with precision. You have potential that can’t be measured.

When you let the giant in you, you will be surprised how powerful you are. You will realise that you wasted you time by underestimating the power you have.

The late Welsh-born poet, orator and priest of the Church of England George Herbert once said: “Don’t wait. The time will never be right. Start where you stand and work with those tools you may have at your command and better tools will be found as you go along.”

It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or his email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com

