MAPEZA WARY OF ANGOLANS

Mukudzei Chingwere Midlands Bureau

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza was left a very worried man after watching video footage of their Champions League preliminary round opponents, Angolan side Clube Desportivo de Agosto. The Zvishavane side will play the Angolan Champions on February 11. Recently Mapeza had a chance to watch them in action in a Cup final played late last year and league encounter against fierce rivals Petro de Luanda.

With less than two weeks before their encounter with the Angolans, the Zimbabwean champions will need to work extra hard to sharpen their team ahead of the continental adventure. The Angolans started camp a week earlier than FC Platinum and in terms of physical condition, they are likely to be in better shape than the Zimbabweans, especially in the first leg.

“There is a match I saw that they played against Petro Luanda. These guys can push, they push. They are really strong,” emphasised Mapeza.

“It will be a different ball game. Like I said before, I know the challenge we are going to face. But with these friendlies we have I think the preparations will be (good). By the time we will go to Angola I will be very satisfied, very satisfied. We are getting into the scoring positions and we just need to work on shooting.’’

Mapeza brought in two foreign forwards — Zambian Shadreck Mayembe and Cameroonian Albert Eonde — ahead of the African safari but the duo are yet to be given game time, as they are still recuperating from knocks.

“Eonde got a knock last Wednesday, then for Shadreck he is still not yet 100 percent fit. But I am sure in the two remaining games they will get a run. I spoke to Eonde and he said coach I want to rest, so I have to respect his decision because he knows how he is feeling. But they will get a chance in the remaining friendlies,” said Mapeza.

The former Warrior gaffer is no stranger to international football. FC Platinum played their first international friendly match on Saturday against Mozambican giants Ferroviario de Beira at Mandava and won the match by a narrow 1-0 margin. The Mozambican giants last year represented their country in Africa’s premier club competition where they managed to reach the quarter- finals.

Their coach Joas Antonio Chissano heaped praise on FC Platinum after he was charmed by their free-flowing football in midfield saying they have a good chance of reaching the group stages. “Against the team from Angola they have a lot of chances. They (FC Platinum) play build-up football, from the back, midfield and the second ball to the striker. I think they have a lot of chances.

“I think they can go to the group stages,” said Chissano.

Mapeza will have another chance to assess his players again when they play Zambian giants Zanaco in another international friendly match at Mandava tomorrow. Meanwhile, Zanaco and Ferroviario played a closed door friendly match at Mandava yesterday as part of their preparations for their league campaign.

Like this: Like Loading...