Lloyd turns to Chitembwe

DYNAMOS gaffer Lloyd Mutasa believes a rival coach can handle his wayward but talented son better.

Seemingly fed up with Wisdom Mutasa’s indiscipline, the gaffer has turned to Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe for salvation.

Wisdom, whose stint in Tanzania lasted less than six month, is training with Makepekepe and Mutasa believes Chitembwe’s no nonsense approach will help bring the 23-year-old midfielder back into line.

“I know what Lloyd is like in terms of his strictness and l believe that Wizzy (Wisdom) is better off in his hands,” said Mutasa.

“Being his father might probably be the reason it didn’t work out so I am sure with someone like Chitembwe, my son can train under a person whom I know can straighten him up.”

Chitembwe refused to divulge much about what he plans to do with Wisdom.

“Wisdom is here for quality training just like the other guys who are here who are not part of the team but are doing the drills with us,” said the Caps United coach.

Just two seasons ago, he was the national under-23 captain while at club level he had developed into a key player for Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum.

Wisdom even impressed European scouts who took him, alongside friend and Aces Academy teammate Walter Musona, to Slovakia in June 2015.

However, it went sour in Europe and the midfielder returned home after a few months and joined ZPC Kariba where the legendary Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa rated him better than his father Lloyd.

“In terms of power, technique and ability to get into scoring positions, I think the son (Wisdom) is better than what his father (Lloyd) used to do back in the 1990s,” said Chidzambwa, who also coached Lloyd at DeMbare in the 1990s.

Wisdom later moved to Dynamos and lost his ways.

By the time he headed to Tanzania in March 2017, the midfielder was a pale shadow of his former self.

Mutasa reckons his son needs to change his approach to the game.

“Football is not all about one’s talent or ability, it is about the desire and effort as well,” he said.

“As a player, I think he (Wisdom) has to resuscitate his career without any pressure, then we will see what happens.

“The Dynamos door is always open for all good players and I am sure if Wisdom trains under Chitembwe, a coach who also played at the highest level and is tough, he will improve.”

But as Wisdom’s graph continues falling, another gem from the Mutasa family has sprung onto scene and his name is Panashe.

The 17-year-old, a product of the famed Aces Youth Academy, has joined Dynamos amid high expectations.

Mutasa is hoping for a smoother ride this time around.

“As a father you always want the best out of your sons but sometimes it doesn’t turn out that way. I have nurtured a lot of players and now want to enjoy grooming my own son.

“Panashe is now growing into a man, playing for Dynamos is not a joke and I have told him that. There is a difference between academy and Premier League football,” said the DeMbare gaffer.

“As for his talent and ability, I leave that to the fans who will judge him when they watch him play. But what I am sure of is that he has a good football brain.”

DeMbare, who have had a better start to the season than last year, completed week two of their 2018 pre-season last Friday with almost the entire squad in the thick of things save for Denver Mukamba who pitched up on Thursday but was not allowed to train.

Masimba Mambare is also yet to report for training amid indications that the injury prone midfielder might have gone AWOL.

Skipper Ocean Mushure started training last Wednesday while new arrival Raphael Manuvire completed his relocation arrangements and joined his teammates at Motor Action Sports Club during the week.

Vice-captain Obey Mwerahari (ankle) limped through the training sessions while Cameroonian striker Christian Joel Epoupa missed the whole of last week as he still nursing an ankle injury.

