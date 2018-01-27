DeMbare to cash in on Ntouba

DYNAMOS striker Christian Ntouba’s move to South African premier league side SuperSport United is edging closer, with a deal likely to be announced as early as this weekend.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Cameroonian, who still has a one year contract with the Harare giants, flew out of the country on Tuesday for negotiations and possible medicals before he can sign a contract.

Sources yesterday told this publication that the two clubs have agreed to a fee believed to be around $200 000 for the striker, and what is left is for Ntouba to agree personal terms with SuperSport.

“The negotiations have gone well and he (Ntouba) could sign a contract this weekend,” said the source.

The source’s assertion is corroborated by SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler’s words who told South African media yesterday that his club is close to sign a striker to replace Jeremy Brockie who moved across to fellow league side Sundowns.

“We are thin at the moment. We are very thin. Obviously, a striker (is priority), right now we have Kingston (Nkhatha) and a young boy Darren Smith (who are fit), and that’s too much pressure to put onto the young man to be honest,” Tinkler told the media.

“We are fairly close (to signing a new player), I don’t want to mention names yet because like I said that process is still in negotiations and I don’t want things to be changing last minute and Iook like an idiot because I told you this one is coming in and it doesn’t happen.”

There were other reports that the former champions could also join the race to sign Warriors star forward Khama Billiat, who is a subject of jostling by numerous clubs.

However, Tinkler said his club cannot afford the former Caps United man.

“I can guarantee you Khama Billiat is not one of them. We don’t have blank chequebooks here. We need to bring in at least two quality players. The problem with the local market is it has become extremely expensive. It is the harsh reality, and I question whether those players are actually worth that kind of money, and like I said to you, we simply run on a budget.”

Ntouba came close to sign for Bidvest Wits at the start of the month, but an ankle injury sustained during trials with the South African league champions scuttled the deal.

The big forward, who was reportedly topping Wits coach Gavin Hunt’s wish list, was sent back to Harare for rehabilitation, and looked like he would rejoin Dynamos and wait for the summer transfer window to try and make the move.

He netted 12 goals in his debut season in the country to help Dynamos to a silver medal. His impressive performances saw him being voted as one of the Premiership’s 11 best players of the season, consequently attracting interest from South African clubs, with Ajax Cape Town and Polokwane City the first to inquire. Dynamos put a $200 000 (R2,7 million) price tag on Ntouba’s head which Polokwane City had agreed to pay, but could not agree personal terms with Ntouba, and the deal failed to materialise.

Like this: Like Loading...