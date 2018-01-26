Black Aces legends to meet tomorrow

Collin Matiza Sports Editor

legends of the now-defunct top flight soccer giants, Black Aces, are embarking on a mission to resuscitate the once all-conquering side. They will be holding a stakeholders’ meeting and a challenge match involving members of the club, who donned the black and gold jersey from the side’s formation in 1977 until its disbandment in 2001, at Zimbabwe Grounds tomorrow from 11am.

The club’s legends also want to develop talent in the suburb and will assist the community in various projects, including sourcing funds for the refurbishment of the suburb’s famous stadium – Gwanzura.

Former Aces left wingback Peter “Skipper” Manyara revealed yesterday that former players like Loveridge Maenzanise, Bernard “Machipisa” Dzingayi, Maronga “The Bomber” Nyangela, Boniface “Keegan” Makuruzo, Twaibu “The Rock” Sani and overseas-based Bernard and George Kuwana and Peter “Chops” Fanwell, had all expressed interest in the revival of the club. Bernard Kuwana, who is now based in the UK, recently told The Herald that it has always been his dream to revive the once mighty Black Aces.

“That has been on my mind for the past 16 years since we were unjustly relegated in 2001 and this led to the disappearance of the club. I think we should do the initial feasibility study on how we want to proceed. It’s been my dream to revive Black Aces and set a solid foundation that it will never disappear ever again. ‘If we have a viable project, funding can be found through advertising etc. Maybe we should also establish a working committee,” Bernard Kuwana said.

Black Aces, which was formed from the ashes of Chibuku Shumba in 1977, used to be the home of a number of talented players, who featured for the senior national team in the pre- and post-Independence era and they include the likes of Daniel “DC” Chikanda, Bernard “Machipisa” Dzingayi, Byron “Piri Piri” Manuel, Rodrick “Doctor” Muganhiri, Archieford “Chehuchi” Chimutanda, George “TNT” Rollo, Shadreck Ngwenya, July “Jujuju” Sharara, Fresh Chamarengah, David Muchineripi, Brenna Msiska and Sunday Masauso.

The club also produced an array of brilliant players such as the Mugeyi twins Wilfred and William, Clever Hunda, Charles Gwazvo, Wonder Chisetera, Booker Muchenu, Nigel Munyati, Moses “Gwejegweje” Chasweka, Kinnah Abel, John Mbidzo, Stanley “Zero” Mashezha, Percy “Master” Mwase, Shadreck “Waga Waga” Dzvairo, Peter Gogoma, Richard Nyamutenha, Wisdom Mutemanjiri, Charles “Star Black” Kaseke, Shingi Nyamadzawo, Meyer Eric, Mugove Munyorovi, Emmanuel “Shumba” Nyahuma, Tapfumaneyi Dodo, Patrick Mangava, Itayi Kapini, Mike “Dread” Madzivanyika, Innocent “Mbazo” Musapenda, Francis “Gazza” Jayman, Nqobizitha Ncube, Canny Tongesayi, Kimathi Dhlamini, Davis Mbidzo, Tinashe Nengomashe, Tapiwa Kapini, Rabson Masauso and Rabson “Sarafina” Mchichwa.

In the 1990s, Black Aces were coached by the late great Peter “Thunderboots” Nyama and later on by Swiss national Marc Duvillard and the then Highfield-based side managed to earn a seat among the country’s top clubs. Nyama steered Black Aces to the league title in 1992, with a team that boasted the likes of Wilfred and William Mugeyi, John and Davis Mbidzo, Mwase, Mashezha, Kaseke, Emmanuel Nyahuma and Miriro Benard, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...