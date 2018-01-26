At least 37 people have been killed and more than 70 injured in a fire at a hospital in South Korea.

BBC

The blaze is thought to have started in the emergency room at Sejong Hospital in the south-eastern city of Miryang.

About 200 patients were inside the building and an adjoining nursing home at the time.

It is South Korea’s deadliest fire in almost a decade and the death toll is expected to rise with several of the injured in critical condition.

Firefighters said the victims appeared to have died from smoke inhalation. Three hospital medical staff – a doctor, nurse and nursing assistant – are among the victims.

Authorities have given varying death tolls, with police earlier saying 41 had died, but fire officials and hospital sources now say at least 37 are dead.

Miryang is about 270km (168 miles) south-east of the capital, Seoul.

South Korea hospital fire kills at least 37 in Miryang

