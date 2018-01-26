Mwachemwe’s life remembered

THE late Chimurenga singer, Robbie “Mwachemwe” Chagumuka’s son, Hendrix, is set to start the year on a high note with the launch of his second album titled Makorokoto tonight at 9pm on StarFm.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The Italy-based traditional musician will be releasing the album as a tribute of his father, who died on January 26.

Makorokoto was produced by Mwachemwe’s former producer, Spencer Masango, at Track Records, whom he reconnected with during his annual tour to Zimbabwe.

Hendrix said the album is meant to celebrate his father’s life, as he was also a philanthropist who staged several benefit shows in Harare, South Africa, Mozambique and Europe.

“We are launching this album at a time when our family is commemorating the life of my father who died 12 years ago and I am so excited that I will be unveiling the new album here in Zimbabwe,” he said.

The eight-track offering features hip-hop artiste T-Gonzi on the song Tateguru. Hendrix will also launch the video to his title track Makorokoto, which was shot in Marondera and produced by Simba Gee.

Having grown in a family that loved traditional rhythms, the talented singer did not fall far from the tree, as he started his career in traditional music in 2016 recording his first album titled Hupenyu, which featured afro fusion artiste Willis Wataffi.

The late Chagumuka caused a stir on the music scene during his time with his albums Big In Zimbabwe and Magariro, which featured the chart topper Changamire.

